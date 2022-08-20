Abortion article demands reply
Dear Editor:
I would like to respond to the article that ran Aug. 14 online from the Texas Tribune.
The article went to great lengths to present “research” showing how difficult it can be to give up for adoption a child that resulted from an unplanned pregnancy and how that decision can weigh heavily on the family for years.
I totally agree with that statement. But where the “research” was absolutely wrong was in saying that “there is no evidence that abortion leads to widespread trauma among those who get one.” The writer would have us believe that taking the life of an innocent baby in the womb does not bring feelings of guilt, denial, hopelessness and depression, and that those feelings are more likely to result from choosing adoption and life for a baby whom the parents are unable to care for.
Pregnancies, planned or unplanned, should be more about what is best for the baby more than anything else because they have no voice, no say in the matter but are totally innocent. I wasn’t planned, and you probably weren’t either. And yes, I have been in the position of being in that difficult situation myself. I knew, though, when abortion was presented as an option to me that if unborn babies did have a voice, they would not say “Just take my life and move on with yours. I’m not worth the sacrifice.”
In our heart of hearts, don’t we all know babies would say, “Give me a chance to live life with you or a family that is able to take care of me. Your mom did that for you. Please do the same for me.”
I am not in any position to sit in judgement of anyone who has gone through any situation. I am just tired of abortion being presented as “women’s healthcare.” It is about death and big money and taking advantage of scared, confused and panicked women.
The Tribune article was so very one-sided and demanded a reply.
Margaret Davis
Hudson Oaks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.