Get your story straight
Dear Editor:
Democrats can’t have it both ways. Democrats have been saying that if the voting bill got passed, that it would hurt Democrats by restricting their ability to vote.
Now they are saying it will hurt Republicans because the elderly and others will have their ability to vote restricted. My question is who is it going to hurt: Democrats or Republicans. If it is Republicans, why did they take off for D.C.?
They make no sense. But what else is new? Democrats, get your story straight.
LeRoy Gray
Weatherford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.