Letting the Scriptures guide you

My commentary is the result of the ruminations in my head, and my subsequent emotions elicited, recently, by the consequence of the pandemic. Like many of you, I have pondered, and I still am pondering over the consequent social upheaval, and its effect over our consciousness.
At once, I consider the immense blessing that we as Americans have: to live in a country with religious freedom — a nation that God has blessed us with — an enormous blessing, and advantage over the rest of the world. I find myself woefully unworthy — but thankful, for my plenteous days, God’s care for me, and his multitudinous blessing to my family, friends, congregation, and our nation.
However, as I begin this commentary, I find myself perplexed; as the Prophet Habakkuk in the Old Testament; when he questioned God about the perils the Israelites would experience due to their captivity by the Babylonians.
Although, I preach the Gospel, I am always awed by the magnificent ways that our saviour has made provision for us; and still constantly guides his children in this land.
This pandemic is of epic proportion. It has affected every sector of our lives: our homes, education, travel, medical care, employment, income, and our psyche. This medical occurrence has also caused a seismic shift in our consciousness — resulting in a national awakening to “fix things.”
Although, I am a preacher of the Gospel, I still, (in my most tenuous prayers) marvel at the magnificent ways that our saviour guides us through unrest and upheaval in our lives through the power of His divine word.
So, as always, I find my answers in the Holy scriptures, and these three brought: enlightenment, settled my spirit, and gave me strength for the day.
Romans 13:1: “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power, but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.”
2 Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Matthew 22:37-39: “Jesus said unto him, thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. 38 This is the first and great commandment 39 And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
In 2 Chronicles 7:13-14, God vividly and explicitly addresses the conditions that must be met by his people before their maladies on earth are addressed:
They are called to: Humble themselves.
God’s people, who are called by his name must humble themselves, and pray. We are not God’s equal. God is not a Democrat or a Republican. God is sovereign. He is divine. We must humble ourselves under the mighty hand of God. Too many of God’s people mistake weakness for humility! We must realize that, if God is for us, there is no power that can stand against us!
They are called to: Pray
When Jesus’ disciples came to him, and asked: “Lord, teach us to pray, as John taught His Disciples. He taught them whom to pray to, and how. He shared with them, His Father: “For when you pray, pray ye, after this manner: “Our Father, Which art in Heaven”… (Matthew 6:9-13) Jesus gave us a gift more precious than life itself. He gave us the opportunity to become children of God.
They are called to: Seek his face
God is the answer; no matter the problem, no matter the trouble. Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. No man can come to the father; except through Jesus Christ — God’s son.
They are called to: Turn from their wicked ways!
A good way to define wickedness is found with their singular use: Right or wrong. All unrighteousness is wrong. If it is not right, then, it is wrong. All unrighteousness is sin. Sin, then, is an enemy of God.
God is listening for His people to obey.
A new commandment: Jesus said to God’s people, “A new commandment I give you, is to love one another, as I have loved you; by this shall all men know that you are my disciples.
Pandemic or no pandemic, let the scriptures guide you.
Clarence F. Holliman has been the pastor of the Bethel Baptist Church in Breckenridge, 34 years. He has been blessed to have worn many titles during his 83-year-old life: teacher, coach, principal, civic leader/volunteer, elected municipal official, social advocate and preacher. He is also a proud husband of 62 years, and a humbly proud father and grandfather.
