When I was growing up, there were a lot more little things than we have today. I always thought of Weatherford as being a small town. True, it was the county’s largest but it was nothing near the sprawling metropolis it is today. A town of around 10,000 was a nice size with Fort Worth and Dallas not too far away for any needs we might have had.
Aledo and Springtown were the next largest in the county and the others were just wide spots in the road. When I began writing sports for the Democrat, Weatherford had the only high school football program. The other schools usually had strong basketball programs but were still small schools.
After graduating from college, I began to notice a little growth with Aledo, Springtown and Millsap joining the football ranks. Little did I suspect that the
But back to the past. I played pickup basketball games with a group from Peaster and laughed because they had chain basketball nets. That didn’t involve my play much since I couldn’t shoot well and my defensive play was mostly as a spectator.
Sleepy little Peaster was there but it wasn’t until I wrote my history of the county that I realized something had been overlooked in northwest Parker County. Peaster had produced a couple of authors who earned quite a bit of fame and another individual who had world wide fame.
Robert E. Howard was born in Peaster in 1906 but his family moved to Cross Plains when he was a youngster. He became a prolific author of what we used to call pulp magazines. As a journalism student, we talked about the forgettable pulp novels featuring cowboys, detectives, romance and sci fi that were poured out in great numbers by recipe typewriters.
However, Howard hit the jackpot with his character Conan. The Barbarian struck a chord with his adventures and Conan is still attracting a following. Strangely enough, Howard’s life was tragic which may have been responsible for the vast amount of writing he produced..
Howard’s mother died of cancer and he committed suicide at 30. He is buried in the cemetery at Brownwood where a state historical marker was placed at his grave.
If you were a Texas Baptist in Texas in the early 20th century, the name of James Britton Cranfill would be familiar but you might not know much more than that. Born in Peaster in 1858 (the birth year of Weatherford), Cranfill taught school at Crawford as a young man but was licensed as a doctor in 1879 in Turnerville. He started a newspaper in 1881 opposing mob rule and saloons.
Cranfill moved to Gatesville before taking his paper to Waco. He became financial secretary of Baylor University after disposing of his newspaper. After being ordained, he acquired the Western Baptist newspaper with M. V. Smith and moved the paper to Dallas, where it became The Baptist Standard. He became prominent in Baptist state work before dying and was buried in Dallas.
The Peaster legend, who came back home to be buried, was John Alexander Fox. Although only 4-feet tall, “Jack” was a giant. Anyone who remembers the advertising campaign of Brown Shoe Company knows the speech Jack used: “I’m Buster Brown. I live in a shoe. This is my dog Tige. He lives in there, too.” As spokesman for the national shoe company, Jack traveled all over for years.
Fox was also a Mason, an Odd Fellow, a Scoutmaster and a respected member of the community. A Texas historical marker also graces the Fox grave in the Peaster cemetery.
Despite its small start, Peaster can be very proud of what it produced.
Vandagriff is a retired Democrat managing editor and college history professor emeritus, who still writes, teaches and speaks. Contact: jvan222@sbcglobal.net or 817-341-3719.
