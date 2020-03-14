Ironically, when I opened my computer’s mailbox Wednesday morning, the lead story from “This Day In History” featured the first reported cases in the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918:
Just before breakfast on the morning of March 11, 1918, Private Albert Gitchell of the U.S. Army reported to the hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas, complaining of the cold-like symptoms of sore throat, fever and headache. By noon over 100 of his fellow soldiers had reported similar symptoms, marking what are believed to be the first cases of the historic influenza epidemic of 1918, later known as the Spanish flu. The flu would eventually kill 675,000 Americans and an estimated 20 million to 50 million around the world, proving to be a far more dangerous force than even the First World War.
For me, that bit of history is more than just a coincidental fact relating to the present Coronavirus Pandemic. Although I was not born until 1938, I lost two Aunts in the Spanish flu epidemic, both in nearby Johnson County: in Rio Vista, Ruby Allen Talbert, 23, and in Grandview, Katherine Carter, 4. As I’ve grown older and experienced grief for myself, those losses have become more real. Besides, I always needed all the aunts and uncles I could muster.
From that long ago epidemic, which left almost no family untouched, we’ve learned much about treatment and how, in some measure, to control a pandemic’s spread and impact. That knowledge doesn’t always calm our fears or answer all our questions, but it does help to hold our panic in check.
One of the important lessons that I’m learning again from the pandemic is that we are all connected. What happens to human beings in another part of the world has an effect on us and what we do here has an impact on the rest of the world. John Donne was right when he declared, “Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind; And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” Modern communication and travel has strengthened those ties. Neither oceans, travel bans, walls, ignorance, nor denial can destroy our connectedness with each other and our world.
The other lesson that I’m relearning in response to the pandemic is an idea expressed in the title of one of my favorite books, “The Spirit and Forms of Love.” Its author, theologian Daniel Day Williams, maintains that there’s a difference in the spirit of love and the forms that it takes. The spirit of love remains constant but its forms change as life changes. Unfortunately, we often cling to the forms of love rather than its spirit.
How the Coronavirus is spread forces us to re-examine and change some of the ways we express our affection for other people. I’m an up-close touch-er, hand-shaker, and hugger - dangerous habits during a pandemic. So we have to show our caring by some measure of social distancing, better eye-contact, and closer listening. Instead of visiting sick friends, we may have to call, send a card, post a message on Facebook, or “take a dish.” Avoiding crowds — maybe even church — can be the occasion for strengthening our devotional life. And we all probably need to wash our hands more often!
In the meantime, as we trust in God’s goodness and support, let’s remind ourselves that “this too shall pass.” Let it become the occasion for searching out new ways to be better connected to each other and our world — ways that will outlast this present pandemic. Amen.
John Paul Carter is a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
