Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.