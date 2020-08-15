As the school year starts back up, many students and parents are wondering what this academic year will look like. Many parents and children may feel anxious about what the future holds. One way to combat anxiety is to focus on what we can control such as establishing a predictable routine. Regardless of whether your child will be attending school online or in a classroom, there are a few things you can do to help make this school year start smoothly.
First, create a morning routine. Children and families do well when they know what to expect. Set a regular bedtime and a regular wake time for children. Have a routine for the morning that can be outlined with a chart or picture line so children can have independence as they prepare for their day. An example of a morning routine may be: wake up, get dressed, fix hair, eat breakfast, make lunch (if the child is going to school), brush teeth, and start school. A morning routine helps the morning feel less stressful, and every family member’s day can start on a relaxed note. This can be helpful whether they are attending school online or in a school building, as it gives the beginning of the day structure.
Second, have time for physical play after school. After kids have had a full day of learning, whether in school or online, they need space to relax, get exercise, and have unstructured play for stress relief. Whether it is providing time at a local park, a bike ride in the neighborhood, or time in the backyard, outdoor play is a great option for kids. A family walk is another great option that provides time to destress and talk about the day. Many kids share more with parents when they are walking and moving rather than sitting across from their parents. This physical activity is a great stress relief and family interaction.
Third, have a bedtime routine. Sleep is so important for children and families. Having an established bedtime and evening routine gives children time to decompress. If possible, avoid screens, sugar, caffeine, and physical activity a couple of hours before bed. Getting enough sleep is important for children’s focus, development and learning.
Finally, take a deep breath. As parents we are all figuring this out one day at a time. Self-care is just as important for you as it is for your kids. Your children are watching how you respond to stress and what you do to stay healthy in unpredictable times. Taking care of yourself is not selfish. You cannot care for them if you do not care for yourself. Take time to assess your own stress and personal needs, and reach out for help if you need it.
Let’s remember to give ourselves and those around us grace as we walk through this school year together.
Mary Kathryn is a Licensed Professional Counselor with a private practice in Weatherford. She can be reached through her website at www.FindHopeCCS.com.
