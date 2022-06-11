I am angry, frustrated and very sad. Another mass shooting in a school of America’s best and our future — our children! And we hear “there is (emphatically) absolutely nothing we can do about it!” So we just sit and wait for the next one! How foolish and ignorant and uncaring and extremely lazy!
Our governor at a political meeting was interrupted by the man from El Paso who was angry and frustrated by the Texas legislators who do nothing except make it easier for a gun to be purchased! The governor replied, “this is no time for politics.” Governor, this is not politics, this is life and death.
Have we learned anything from all these mass shootings? Don’t go to school, church, grocery, mall, movie, any entertainment or sporting event where people are gathered, etc., etc., etc. Can we live like that? We have lots of excuses... “didn’t see that coming.” Not knowing where they might strike again but we know that no part of our country, big metropolitan, small rural, north, south, east, west, all are vulnerable. Ethnicity, Asian, Jewish, African American, just plain white, all are vulnerable. It can be inside or outside a building, age is of no consequence both for the shooter or victims!
It is not a hopeless situation. We can stop the carnage. The good far outnumber the evil. We are the land of the free and the brave. All of the criminals in every jail or prison are the minority. We are in charge and responsible for stopping the carnage! Keep guns out of the hands of potential killers.
We can’t rid the country of all the guns. We are far beyond that. If all the shooters had no gun, our hearts would not be broken and the good people who were gunned down would be alive. What can we do? Take up vigil at the local school, church, grocery, mall, theatre, etc.
Who is responsible? Who makes the guns, who sells the guns, who buys the guns and who keeps this continuing cycle of mass shooting?
After the Uvalde killing, one of our legislators said, “We don’t want to take away the rights of our law abiding citizens.” In other words, “I care more about being reelected than your children, brothers, sisters, all people — I am passionate about my right to buy and kill with a gun!”
Why would anyone buy an assault weapon with enough ammunition to kill a classroom full of children and their teacher and have enough rounds to move into another classroom to kill more children? Our forefathers were brilliant people who believed the militia should be allowed to carry a musket for protection. None of them had a crystal ball and could predict Americans would be able to buy a gun used for killing innocent people, especially children, which has become the number one cause of their death!
The candidate who says nothing can be done, that is what you will get — nothing except saying we need more guns and then make it easier to legally acquire a gun! And more mass shootings!
Americans: We all have the power to stop the killings.
Vote, vote, vote for the person who has some common sense and cares about all people and has no empty words concerning their passion for stopping the killing. Any politician who mutters excuses for those ‘law abiding citizens” is not fit for public office! It has been over 10 years since the children from Sandy Hook pleaded for something to be done. Their crying and pleading and faces should haunt us until we have brave Americans with the passion to stop the killing with action!
When we hear “there is absolutely no way to stop the killing,” the shooter wins ... again!
Nancy McVean is a resident of Weatherford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.