Memories really are strange. They are brought back sometimes by the oddest things. There are happy ones, there are sad ones and some that just evoke something that had occurred in the near past or something that was in the dark ages.
As I was checking my internet recently, I came across a Legacy of Texas article prepared by the Texas State History Association. (That is a very good group to be a part of if you are interested in Texas history.)
One of Parker County’s lesser knowns is featured and it brought back another county memory connection. Dr. T. U. Taylor is not your everyday conversation piece but perhaps he should be. Maybe it was his early age that has kept it a comparative secret. He was born in Parker County in 1858, just as the city and county were being created. That was even before my time.
Thomas Ulvan Taylor was the son of John Henry and Louisa Taylor and was born in the southeast corner of the county. He attended Carlton College in Bonham and was one of the early graduates of Sam Houston Normal Institute (now Sam Houston State University.) He earned a civil engineering degree from the University of Virginia in 1883 and then taught at Miller Institute in Crozet, VA. It was there he married Maria Moon of Albermarle County in 1888. They had a son and a daughter.
From there, T. U. accepted an appointment as adjunct professor in applied mathematics at the University of Texas in June of 1888 and was the only engineering professor until 1901. He took a leave in 1894 to get a master’s in civil engineering in 1895. Taylor became the first dean of the engineering at the University of Texas in 1907.
Taylor was interested in the problems of water power, irrigation and bridge construction and became the first state hydrographic engineer for the U. S. Geologic survey from 1897 to 1912 and also served as a consulting engineer for many public works in the state. He was ahead of his time.
While he was busy with engineering landmarks, Taylor was also a prolific writer. He wrote for the Frontier Times magazine from the first issue in 1923 until near his death in 1941. More importantly for Parker County, he kept a diary and he found the locations of the Bear Creek Log School and the Live Oak Tree School in far southeast Parker County. Doyle Marshall wrote about that area and Homer Norris illustrated On the Parker County, Texas Frontier. The locations of the schools had been lost before that time.
Parker County was blessed with another UT department chairman, although much later. As I was going through some old newspapers, I ran across a photo and article about Joe B. Frantz receiving a post-doctoral fellowship at Harvard’s graduate school. The son of Mr. and Mrs. E. A. Frantz, Joe B. was given the scholarship as the result of a nationwide competition conducted among advanced graduate students and professors in leading American colleges and universities. Among his writings was the award winning Gail Borden: Dairyman to a Nation.
Frantz was head of the UT history department for a number of years and received a posthumous Weatherford ISD award as distinguished alumni in 2019. He also wrote extensively and had a Texas history text adopted by the state. Two outstanding historians from Parker County.
Vandagriff is a retired daily newspaper editor and college history professor emeritus who still writes, teaches and speaks. Contact: jvan222@sbcglobal.net or 817-341-3719.
