Hello Millsap,
How has your week been? The lazy days of summer are mostly behind us, but the heat has decided to hang around a bit longer. The days are definitely getting shorter. We all know times does fly! I remember Sept. 11, 2001 so vividly. Like so many others, I can tell you exactly what I was doing and how I felt. It was a terrible day in our country but we remain grateful to all the heroes.
Coffee and donuts at 8:30 a.m. at city hall on Sept. 17. Come by and chat will Ashley and some of the city council members.
Fairview Cemetery is having a workday on Oct. 30 and everyone is needed to do a lot of general repairs. This cemetery uses volunteers and donations for its maintenance. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 733, Millsap, TX 76066.
Sept. 22 is “See You at the Pole.” Folks will gather at the middle school.
PLAN CHANGE: The learning day at the log cabin for the fourth grade will not be Sept. 24th. The date has not been scheduled but volunteers are needed. This is a fun opportunity to help kids tour the past in real life situations! The children look forward to it and remember it for years to come. If you would like to help, JoAnn Barnhart is the contact person. Her cell number is 940-682-5331.
Millsap Church has started its Wednesday night children’s ministry. Free pizza is served at 5:45 p.m. followed by a solid Bible based lesson and recreation. This is a wonderful opportunity for kids PreK-5th grades. The youth program has also began its fall schedule.
First United Methodist Church of Millsap is again meeting in an open air arena to address COVID concerns. As before, church will meet at Clay and Jo Johns. Services are at 9:30 a.m.
God bless you and God bless our country and its leaders.
THOUGHT: The goal of your life is to honor the name of God with every choice that you make, every word that you speak, and every thought that you think.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.