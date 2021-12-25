Merry Christmas y’all!
Christmas Day is finally here. Enjoy your day with family and friends and remember a neighbor who may not have anyone to celebrate with. Let’s remember the true reason for the season every day of the year. The commercialism can distract from the peace and joy the birth of Christ brought to the world. Other religions celebrate Christmas in many of the same ways Christianity does but they leave the birth of Christ as the son of God out of it. That is difficult to wrap one’s head around. I smile when I pass the nativity scene on the courthouse square each year. It makes the message clear to all.
Here are some thoughts from a Christmas perspective:
- Christmas is not a season. It’s a feeling. (Edna Ferber)
- Christmas is the day that holds all time together. (Alexander Smith)
- It’s not how much we give, but how much love we put into giving. (Mother Teresa)
- Peace on earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day. (Helen Steiner Rice)
- The way you spend Christmas is far more important than how much. (Henry David Thoreau)
- I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to a department store to see him and he asked for my autograph. (Shirley Temple)
May God bless and keep you all, filling your heart with Christmas joy.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
