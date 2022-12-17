MILLSAP MATTERS: A Christmas showcase

Hello Millsap and friends,
Millsap looked like a Christmas showcase on Saturday. The floats were ready and so was Santa but the rain came pouring and the lightning was flashing, so the parade was called off as the vendors were packing it up as fast as they could! The chili and cornbread was judged and the food was served to those who wanted to eat.
Chili contest winners were: Joey Jaggars (first place), Dianna French (second place) and third was awarded to Kelly and Zoey (mother/daughter team) Kaesberg. Cornbread contest winners were: Dianna French (first), Elva Delaune (second) and third was Kelly and Zoey Kaesberg. Good job folks and thank you to all who participated.
Often the folks working behind the scenes to make things happen are the hardest working of all. Thank you to all the city council members who go above and beyond to prepare for our Christmas event in Millsap. Councilman Steve Chuhaloff worked diligently on getting Christmas lights put up around city hall and on the “Christmas tree.”With the help of Bullock’s Tree and More, the tree and lights are on. It warms my heart to see our community work so hard. Steve also built this beautiful chair for Santa and I know he will sit in it at the North Pole and bring it back next year to celebrate with us. We appreciate you Steve.
The grape arbor adorning the sidewalk to city hall was done in memory of Michael Kinman, who served the Millsap community for a lifetime. A recognition was postponed and will be rescheduled later.
The Millsap Garden Club (growing friendships, not plants), enjoyed a festive December meeting with Mexican food, gift exchanges and an ugly Christmas sweater contest. Winners were Billie Hudson (first), Dianna French (second)and Wanda Elam (third). These ladies are much too cute!
Millsap Baptist Church will have a regular service on Christmas morning. Everyone is encouraged to attend. Christmas is on Sunday this year. Where ever you go and whatever you do, please find a quiet place and reflect on the reason for the season and the one who made it all possible!
Have a blessed Christmas week!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
