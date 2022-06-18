Hello Millsap,
This has been a hot June. I have been leaving my blinds shut during the day and it seems to make a big difference. I also read to turn ceiling fans counterclockwise so air is pushed down into the room. Keep thermostats at a comfortable temperature (78 is recommended) and avoid lowering it when you first turn it on. The information said it would not cool faster. Change those AC filters often! Use box and/ or stand up fans to supplement the AC. It looks like it will be a hot, dry summer.
Happy birthday to a dear, sweet resident of Millsap. She has lived here for many years and worked to serve our community in many ways. Who? Happy birthday Mary French. She celebrate 91 years this past Wednesday! She will cherish your birthday wishes.
The city wide clean-up is June 18 from 8 to 5. Dumpsters are located near the middle school in the parking lot of the old football field. No paint, electronics, or appliances allowed. Get rid of that junk but as of this week, you can’t burn it. With the wind, we are back in high fire danger restrictions and the burn ban is back on.
There will be a benefit for Jake Lozano at Shep’s in Weatherford from 6 to 8 on Tuesday, June 21. Jake continues to improve as he maneuvers through his recovery. Please keep him in your prayers.
Gas and grocery prices continue to skyrocket. If you need help, there is help right here in our community. Please don’t be embarrassed. Our community pantry is open Tuesday from about 8 to 10. It is housed at FBC Millsap. Volunteers are compassionate and confidential. Please share with others who may need support during these hard times. There is also a cabinet on the porch of City Hall. Help yourself if you need something and times are hard. The Tarrant County Food Bank can also help. There is a location on I20 now.
VBS starts Monday, June 20. Come enjoy the Jerusalem adventure all week from 5:30 to 8:30 starting will a tasty meal followed by recreation, crafts and learning about Jesus.
I am hearing of COVID cases in our area, so be careful out there folks! Be aware and do what you are comfortable with doing to feel safe.
Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. May you feel loved and appreciated. Thank you for a job well done.
THOUGHT: The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get. (Tim Russert). Tim Russert moderated Meet the Press for over 16 years. He was a journalist and a lawyer.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
