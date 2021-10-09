MILLSAP MATTERS: A special day at Soda Springs

Hello Millsap,
Sunday, Sept. 28 was a special day for our friends at Soda Springs Baptist Church. Many friends joined them for the dedication of their new church building. Everyone enjoyed a delicious meal, great fellowship and an inspiring message led by Dr. Jimmy Lee (their pastor). Soda Springs was established in 1858 by Rev. George Slaughter as the first Baptist Church in Parker County. Rev. Slaughter preached from a log cabin with dirt floors. His congregation came to church on horseback or in wagons. In 1895 more land was purchased and a wooden church was built. This church is now used as a fellowship hall. A brick structure was added in 1974 which is used for Sunday school rooms. The loving membership of Soda Springs strive to live by the inscribed words of an old pulpit in the church. It reads “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” Everyone is welcomed to visit and celebrate the warmth of Christian love that fills this church.
The Millsap Heritage Society sponsored another awesome education day on Friday, Oct. 1. There were many fun activities to help our fourth graders have hands on experiences to learn about their past and the lives lived by our ancestors.
Oct. 9 — Garden Club Bake Sale at Tommy’s until around 2 p.m.
Crazy Water Festival in Mineral Wells
Oct. 9-12 — Cool Trade Days at the Cool Community Center
Oct. 14, 15, 16 — Garden Club Garage Sale at 316 W. Brazos St. in Millsap
The Garden Club held its October meeting this past Wednesday with members enjoying a “tailgate” theme. Everyone wore t-shirts or jerseys in honor of their favorite team.
Family and friends gathered on Tuesday to honor the life of Erlinda Ortiz. She was an outstanding person and an outstanding mom, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. Those who knew her were blessed and will cherish special memories.
Our community also gathered on Friday to celebrate the life of Javier Gonzalez. His giving spirit and willingness to help others will be forever remembered by so many of us. An account for the family has been set up at the Spirit of Texas Bank in Cool and Mineral Wells.
Please join others in remembering breast cancer awareness month by hanging pink lights or ribbons.
Life has its ups and downs, struggles, misunderstandings and difficulties. Let’s be unified and supportive whenever the opportunity comes our way.
May God bless you and keep this week and always.
