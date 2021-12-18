Hello friends!
The Christmas season is upon us but our weather does not realize it. I don’t remember this much warmth in December before. I have petunias blooming on my front porch and I have not covered them. The weather was a little chilly for the Millsap Christmas celebration at the log cabins last Saturday. It was not a winter wonderland but a Texas kind of Christmas. Children were dazzled by Santa stepping out of the firetruck door and walking across the grass to hear all their Christmas wishes. The 21 parade entries were all very well done and the judges had a tough decision but FBC Millsap won first place. There was music, cheering, candy, floats from businesses and organizations and families, and Santa!
The adults and children showed off their ugliest Christmas sweaters with an adult and children’s category. Brhylie Casey, Christopher Gonzales, and Corbett Southern won the children’s category. Adult winners were Susie Schofield, Erika Lockhart and Joseph Howard.
Franco Ortiz won the chili competition with Elva Delaune and April Meador taking second and third respectively.
The first time ever cornbread contest had some tasty entries with Elizabeth Gonzales winning first. Elva Delaune and April Meador won second and third.
The City of Millsap city council is grateful to the contest judges and all the “elves” working behind the scenes including the Millsap High School Beta Club and the Millsap FFA members. Many community members helped by donating cookies and time to this effort. All the community members and students are volunteers. This event could not happen without you. Thanks also to the volunteers on the city council who do so much for our community.
The vendors also helped everyone check off their Christmas list with many cute ideas and choices. Children enjoyed face painting at the 4-H booth!
It was truly a delightful way to celebrate the advent of Christmas as we await the day we rejoice and honor the birth of Jesus.
Merry Christmas!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
