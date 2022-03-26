Hello folks!
This week has been a whirlwind or a “maybe tornado.” With the circulating winds nearby and the wildfires around it has been a high alert week. It was a bit stressful for all the sleepy heads adjusting to the spring forward time change. Spring break was like the calm before the storm! Welcome to spring in Texas.
It helps to know that Congress is looking at the time change and considering not changing. Apparently 18 states have made the switch to Daylight Savings Time on a permanent basis without federal action in that direction. Most of Congress seems to favor spring forward citing longer evenings providing economic and health benefits. The Senate has passed “The Sunshine Protection Act” so hopefully Congress will act quickly and it will make it to the President’s desk. The goal is for the time change to go away in 2023.
HERITAGE SOCIETY EVENT: The community event celebrating many of the founders/ members of the Heritage Society will be April 2 from 12 to 2 with free hamburgers while they last. This Open House and Memorial will honor Margaret Young as her name will be added to the “wheel.” Many others will be recognized. The cabins will be open so stop by for a burger and a visit.
Raymond Pritchard will be honored at the Weatherford College Alumni Luncheon on April 8. Mr. Pritchard is a former MISD Superintendent. If you would like to attend, call 817-598-8924 for more information.
COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT: The Easter Bunny will be alive and well on April 9 at the log cabins. He is coming to hide eggs for children of all ages. The hunt will have separate hunts for age divisions. Cookies will be served and there will be opportunities to win raffle items. This will be a fun morning. This event is sponsored by the City of Millsap with various churches and organizations supporting.
The Millsap Thimble and Thumbs is accepting new members! They quilt and piece for personal use or for a variety of charitable causes. Beginners are welcomed! They meet the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the United Methodist Church of Millsap (church near the fire station). For more information, call Robbie Evans at 940-682-4200 or PM her on Facebook.
The generosity of our community is always showing itself. Another example is the support offered to those affected by the fires. Walden FRS is offering feed at cost and accepting donations for feed purchases. Call any Walden location for more information. Thank you Walden family!
Hang on to your hat in all this wind and have a very blessed week.
THOUGHT: There is no army, no fortress, and no giant that can stand against our God. No one. I have seen with my own eyes…… (Connilyn Cossette)
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.