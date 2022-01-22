Hello there everyone!
Can you believe that tax time is quickly approaching. Our friends at AARP tax service will begin helping folks with their taxes on February 1, 2022 at the Weatherford and Mineral Wells libraries. The service is free as long as tax forms are not complex. The volunteers are professional and knowledgeable. Thank you for this wonderful service to our community and surrounding areas.
Jan. 31 — “Meet and Greet” with Thomas Moorman at 5:30 p.m. This event will be held at the Millsap Community Center. Come on by!
Feb. 4 — Candidate forum at the Millsap Community Center at 7:00. Come early for a fundraising meal of stew and cobbler from 5-6:30 p.m.. This an opportunity to hear from our candidates and their views on various issues.
Feb. 12 — Annual Garden Club spaghetti dinner at the high school. There will be raffle baskets of every kind, a silent auction and a “sweet” opportunity to buy homemade cakes and pies. Tickets are $10 at the door and children under 5 may eat for free. Take outs will be available.
Let us remember those in our community who are struggling with health issues, our students and teachers and others who may need support or encouragement. Look around and be sensitive. We all need each other and we were created that way. No man is an island.
Dollar General is open. The staff is friendly and helpful and the store is clean and neat and well stocked.
Please be kind and keep warm!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
