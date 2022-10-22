Hello everyone!
I am not much for rumors, but I have made an exception. I heard the Allsup’s Convenience Store will open Oct. 25. I found a phone number but there was no answer so maybe on Tuesday. It catches my attention that they have produce. It would be nice to grab lettuce and tomato close by.
The Garden Club is very grateful to those who stopped by the yard sale at the community center and those who purchased baked goods at Tommy’s. Both fundraisers did very well!
Walmart rarely closes but it closed this past week when the computers weren’t working correctly! Should this world have a backup plan?
Don’t forget to stop by the Pumpkin Patch at the log cabins and support our local 4-H kids!
There will be a free hay ride sponsored by the Brogdom family (I think) on Oct. 23 from 3-6 p.m. at the log cabins near the Pumpkin Patch.
The Law Enforcement Student Leaders’ Organization is hosting a trunk or treat at the high school parking lot from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 30. There will also be a cake walk. Sounds like fun!
Then, Oct. 31, there will be games and activities at Millsap Church in the parking lot. Come on by and grab a hot dog or two.
The annual “Turkey Dinner” will be Nov. 6 at the high school cafeteria. Adult meals will be $12 with kids still being $5. This event is sponsored by the Masons and the Garden Club. The mission is to raise scholarship money but mostly, it serves as an opportunity for folks to join together in thanksgiving and enjoy the fellowship of old and new friends.
Shout out to Chad Edwards! Chad was selected to receive the 2022 Weatherford Chamber Young Business Leaders Rising Star award. Congratulations!
Enjoy all the fun and fellowship popping up all over our little community!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.