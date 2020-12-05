Hello there folks!
December just might be the busiest month of the year and 2020 is going in that direction. Early voting begins Dec. 9 to determine the winner in the run-off between Shelley Luther and Drew Springer. Election Day is Dec. 19.
Dec. 12 is date for the annual Tree Lighting event at the log cabins. The Christmas parade now has more than 20 entries but if you want to participate, be at the Millsap Middle School at 2 p.m. for the line-up. The parade starts at 3 p.m. Sixteen vendors will be set up with lots of Christmas crafts and goodies beginning at 10 a.m. There is still time to have a $10 booth (that’s cheap!). Call City Hall at 940-682-7446 for all the details. Groups or organizations are welcomed to set up games or children’s activities but please let City Hall know of your plans. Entries for the chili cook-off should be at City Hall by 1 p.m. for judging. Ugly Christmas Sweater contestants will meet at 4:30 p.m. on the concrete stage area. Santa will be there and other entertainment. Yummy hot dogs, chili, beans, cookies and a drink are free, compliments of the City of Millsap. Everyone is encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask.
There are plenty of Angels available if you or your family would like to help a family this Christmas.
There are so many heartwarming stories during the holidays and Millsap is full of those stories. One fourth grader at Millsap Elementary, Mayson Martin, wanted the troops to be remembered when he heard about “Cards for Troops”. He solicited the help of Mrs. Bradshaw and other students and community members to collect Christmas cards. He sent over 300 cards to our military! Shout out to you, Mayson. Thank you for taking such a kind imitative and spreading the Christmas spirit while showing appreciation to others.
Please share any of these wonderful gestures that you hear of in our community. Call me at 817-565-6294.
May God be with the family and friends of Maria Lack. Graveside services were held Friday, Dec. 4 at Poe Prairie Cemetery. Please, also keep the Grozier family in your thoughts and prayers in their loss. These families need the love and support of their community.
During this Advent season, let us reflect on the promise that God made and kept … his Son!
Please be safe everyone!
Susie Schofield is a Millsap native, and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.