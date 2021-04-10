MILLSAP MATTERS: April a busy month for Garden Club

Good day Millsap and friends,
The February freeze lingers. I lost most of our gladiola bulbs, potted chrysanthemums, mint and lavender plants! Other folks lost yard stuff too. How about you?
April is turning into a very busy month for the Garden Club. The members honored 12 seniors who will receive scholarships for the fall school year. Guests enjoyed pulled pork sandwiches, delicious sides and desserts. Members and guests enjoyed hearing each student tell some things about themselves and their plans after graduation. Millsap, you have raised bright, ambitious and charming individuals that will soar into their future with dignity and grace. There is hope for our future generations!
Then on April 29, 30 and May 1, the Garden Club will participate in a mini-flea market at 316 W. Brazos in Millsap. Hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks will be available for purchase. There may even be beans and cornbread one day. Everyone is invited to sell goods at no charge, so pack up your stuff and come on out. This will be a great opportunity to find wanted treasures for those who come to shop. If you are interested in setting up for the flea market, contact Mary at 940-682-6130.
Everyone is being encouraged to have a garage sale the same day (April 29-May 1). Let’s make it another great community event.
On Saturday, May 1, there will be a bake sale at Tommy’s with many homemade treats to choose from. The consignment auction will also be that same day at Walden Farm and Ranch Supply! Please contact the store for more details. A taco lunch will be served for a reasonable price.
Please let me know of all your events and special occasions. I would love to share them in this article.
Enjoy the sunshine, count your rainbows, not your thunderstorms.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
