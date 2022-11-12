MILLSAP MATTERS: Big turnouts for Thanksgiving dinner, scarecrow contest

Good day friends,
Busy days and lots of fun for Millsap and surrounding communities. The Community Thanksgiving Dinner was a huge success and was enjoyed by almost 600 people! That is an attendance record. The members of the Masonic Lodge smoked the turkeys and every bite was delicious. The Garden Club made sides and desserts. The sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and green beans tasted like grandmother’s! Students filled tea glasses and cleared tables while adminisstrators and MISD staff helped serve heaping plates. Thank you to everyone who helped make this event happen and to everyone who came by to eat, grab a baked good or make a donation. We have so much to be thankful for in this loving community.
Shout out to all those who participated in the annual “Scarecrow Contest”. Everyone is a winner because you took the time to be creative and have fun! The prize winners are below and they are awesome! Thank you to the City of Millsap for taking the initative to sponsor events and activities for our community.
(Scarecrow pictures)
The annual Christmas event at the log cabins with be December 10th. Again this year, there will be craft vendors ready for business at 12:00, a parade with an appearance from Santa, photo opportunities, festive music, chili and cornbread contests, and FREE hot dogs with all the fixings. Food will be served after the parade. For more information about a vendor spot or parade line up, call 940-682-1446.
The Millsap Angel Tree program is ready to help anyone who needs help with Christmas for their children ages 0-18. This program is very confidential in every way so PLEASE call if you need help or encourage those you may know to call. This program is for students/ residents of Millsap or families who attend MISD. Call or text 940-452-8844.
It’s the holidays which can be a very joyful time or a stressful, sad time depending on your finances, health, emotional state or many other variables. There is someone out there that can help, but it is up to you to reach out so people know you need something. We were created to be together and support each other so don’t listen to voices that keep you isolated, alone, or in need. Talk if you have a need! It might be hard or embarrassing but get past that and let your community help.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.