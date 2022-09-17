Hi everyone!
We are busy in Millsap and surroundings communities with Autumn activities and life in general. Homecoming week got off to a great start with many adorable floats and lots of kids lined up for the annual parade. However, those floats were all dressed up with no place to go with lightning delays and finally canceled due to a brewing thunderstorm and sun set quickly approaching. The excitement was in the air for the parade but the support for the bulldogs didn’t get canceled. They won their Homecoming game and will go on to more victories. Go bulldogs! Thank you to MISD staff for keeping kids safe.
Sept. 23 — “See You at the Pole”
Oct. 4 — Entry forms for “Scarecrow Contest” should be submitted at Millsap City Hall. Call Ashley or watch the Facebook page for more information.
The Heritage Society met Monday. They are preparing for Log Cabin Learning Day coming in October. This amazing day is a step back in history for our fourth graders. Heritage society members and other community volunteers help kids learn in a fun way. Volunteers are always needed. The society also continues to raise funds for extensive repairs needed on the post office cabin. Donations can be sent to Millsap Heritage Society, PO Box 792, Millsap, TX 76066.
If you live in the City of Millsap the trash service will pick up those limbs and branches tossed around during recent windy storms. They ask that you call in advance. Pick up is the third Wednesday of each month. The number is 800-350-3024.
Have a great week!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
