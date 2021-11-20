MILLSAP MATTERS: Busy is about to happen

Howdy,
Here we go! Busy is about to happen as we tiptoe into the holiday season. I know of a few insanely energetic, or perhaps enthusiastic people who have their Christmas tree up. I have always wanted a closet that is clean and dry which could store my decorated tree to be pulled in and out over the years.
The members of the Home and Garden Club probably don’t have a tree up as they have been planning, shopping and preparing for the annual Community Turkey Dinner which was Sunday, Nov. 7. The food was amazing, the desserts overflowing and the fellowship reflected the warmth of a small town. Almost 400 people were served (adults and children). Representative Glenn Rogers, District 60, of the Texas House of Representatives stopped by to visit and even took time to pose with Mayor Jamie French and his wife Dianna.
Oh wait! Did we just celebrate Halloween? Some kids are still on candy overload from all that was being passed out. Thanks to everyone who decorated trunks or had anything to do with making this a special time for the community.
The community volunteers that support Helping Hands, our local food pantry, are grateful beyond words for the donations made by MISD and the Garden Club! Many sincere thanks to those who participated.
COOL MELON STAND: On Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be the annual UMC bake sale. There will be wonderful baked goods at fair prices! That is today, so don’t miss it!
Fall is also about football. The Millsap Bulldogs did not fall. Congratulations to our historic team as they make their way through the playoffs.
Dec. 11 is the date of the Annual Christmas Celebration sponsored by the City of Millsap. This year’s events include; Chili Cook-off, Cornbread Competition, Ugly Sweater Contest, Pictures with Santa, and lots of free hot dogs with all the good stuff like chili, cheese, and onions. Vendors will be set up as well. Vendor spots are cheap at $10 so contact city hall if you want to sell your goods.
Keep counting those blessings and have a wonderful week.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
