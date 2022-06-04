Hello everyone!
The dog days of summer are here. School is out and news is slowing down in our community. The city clean-up is coming soon. The large bins will be by the school administration building on June 18 so there is time to tidy up.
Our city council met this week and planned a great movie night for all to enjoy. It will be June 25. The planned movie is “Bad Guys”. Dan Wood BBQ will be there early (about 5 p.m.) so there is a tasty dinner option before the movie.
The North Texas Food Bank is now offering support to Parker and surrounding counties. It is an excellent resource for those who need a little help. It is also in need of area volunteers to help with assisting shoppers in the store, help with the onsite garden, assembling family boxes and other warehouse duties, and helping load vehicles with tasty foods on Thursday night drive-thru. For more information, contact Lauren Burge at 817-857-7161.
Please keep our leaders and our country in your prayers.
THOUGHT: Hal Borland, journalist and author, once wrote, “Summer is a promissory note signed in June, it’s long days spent and gone before you know, and due to be repaid next January.”
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.