Happy Saturday all!
Today is clean-up day in Millsap. The dumpsters will be in the parking lot of the old football field ready to gather all your unwanted discards. Stop by Tommy’s on your way out for the Garden Club bake sale. Treat yourself to a yummy homemade cake or pie. The ladies will be there from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. unless everything sells out.
The October meeting of the Garden Club will be Oct. 7. Come early to visit before the meeting at 11:30 a.m. Any garden club member will quickly explain that “they grow friendships, not flowers!” Everyone is welcomed.
School board forum: Come hear each school board candidate speak to our community on Monday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The forum will be held at the sanctuary of FBC Millsap with appropriate social distancing measures in place. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.
The consignment auction at Walden Farm and Ranch Supply has been rescheduled for Oct. 31. The Millsap FRS will be happy to answer your questions.
First Baptist, Millsap will have a trunk or treat in the church parking lot on Halloween night. Bring your family by for a safe place to go.
Scarecrow entry forms must be in by Oct. 5 with your scarecrow on display by Oct. 11. First prize is $100!
Annual Turkey Dinner: Mark your calendar for Nov. 8. The Masonic Lodge and the Millsap Garden Club will be hosting again this year to raise scholarship funds for both groups. To comply with COVID recommendations, the meals will be take-out only. The delicious meal will again include turkey and dressing and all the trimmings. Meals will be ready for you at the Millsap High School Cafeteria.
Remember our country and its leaders in your prayers.
Have a wonderful week.
Susie Schofield is a resident of Millsap. Reach her at susschofield@hotmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.