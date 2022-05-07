Hello Millsap!
Today, May 7, is a busy day in our community with the event at the log cabins sponsored by the fire/ rescue team from about noon to three, the bake sale at the Cool Melon Stand starting at 9 and then the benefit for Coach Morton and his family at the Cool Community Center from 5 to 7. Don’t forget to vote!
This school year is coming to an end. Eighth grade promotion is May 13 and high school graduation is May 21.
Thank you to all the mothers who sacrifice their needs for their family, work full time out in the workplace and at home, and teach children about love, integrity, honesty and loyalty. Thank you to all the women who may not be called mother, but who have taken a motherly roles in the lives of others. Happy Mother’s Day!
The Fairview Cemetery Board and interested community members are undergoing a worthwhile project to build a pavilion at the cemetery in an attempt to address the needs of the community. Graveside services are increasing and this will make accommodations more comfortable. Donations for this cause may be sent to Fairview Cemetery Association, PO Box 732, Millsap, TX 76066. Any support will be appreciated and put to good use.
Have a blessed weekend and a great week everyone!
THOUGHT: I am sure that if the mothers of many nations could meet, there would be no more war. (E.F. Forster)
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
