Hello neighbors and friends!
The cooler fall temperatures set the stage for pumpkin spice coffee creamer, which I did find at Walmart. For me, it makes fall official!
Watch your step as you enjoy your coffee on the patio as snakes seem to be enjoying the cooler temps as well. Rumors of copperhead sightings will get your attention quickly. Chad and DeShaun Edwards killed a rattlesnake on their porch this week. Where are all the cats? They charm snakes, right? My mother was sure of it. Google did not agree! It says that snakes and cats eat the same kind of critters, that a cat would be curious about a slithering snake just as it is curious about anything that slithers, but that a venomous snake could strike a cat (I have never heard of a cat being snake bit). Google says that snakes may try to avoid cats as they do kill or eat small snakes, but they don’t keep them away or charm them. So, cats have no special powers!
Sunday’s Homecoming parade was awesome. There were adorable floats, waving kids, fire trucks, horns honking and horses. There were showers of candy and kids grabbing it as fast as they could. It was another great evening in Millsap. Thanks to all the participants and all the spectators. Go Bulldogs!
Each year the United Methodist Church does a very special blessing ceremony for animals. This year it will be at the arena of Clay and Jo Johns this Sunday (Sept. 26) at 4 pm. Their address is 1000 Fairview. Animals of every kind are welcomed. Maybe not snakes! For more information, please contact JoAnn at 940-682-5331.
Oct. 2 — Fish fry at the log cabins with proceeds benefiting Millsap seniors scholarship program presented each year by the Masonic Lodge. Serving starts at 11:00. The Garden Club will also have a bake sale at the same location. Chances for the Bulldog quilt made by Juanita Bratton will be available as well. Come on out and support our local causes.
Enjoy this first week of Autumn everyone!
THOUGHT: Instead of talking to God about your problems, try talking to your problems about God.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.