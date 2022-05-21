Hello folks!
Congratulations to all our graduates. They are so ready for the next phase of adventure. Lots of changes coming their way. The eighth grade promotion ceremony was Friday, May 13, but it was not an unlucky day at all. Over 70 amazing kids are beginning their high school years, and a sweet ceremony was completed under cloudy skies with no lightning, wind or rain!
Our seniors will graduate this morning. Their future is bright and our community will be watching and praying as they step off into this journey! Congratulations!
If you are up for a nice little road trip; a visit to PK Lake. Many of us grew up around that lake and have found memories. On a recent outing, it seemed like another lake somewhere with the lakeside wilderness areas having luxury homes. Fishing camps are in short supply but the scenic beauty lives on. Who remembers Vick’s Lodge and Cedar Crest Lodge from the past, or maybe Lefty’s and Sky Camp. Rock Creek Camp has had a face lift and I am told it is being operated by folks from Millsap. The Prairie Dog Town in that area is gone! Oh, the good old days! It’s time for new lake memories and many will be made with the Memorial Day weekend upon us.
Here is a tasty banana pudding recipe for your holiday weekend if you don’t have a favorite.
Banana Pudding
3 or 4 bananas
1 box of vanilla pudding (large size)
1 carton of whipped topping
1 can of Eagle Brand milk
1 box of vanilla wafers
Mix vanilla pudding according to the box. I add extra vanilla. Stir in Eagle Brand milk and after it is well blended, add whipping topping folding it in. Then layer with vanilla wafers and bananas! Chill for a couple of hours before serving.
The first official summer holy is next weekend. Let pause to remember and count all of our blessings will we celebrate in whatever way is best for you.
Have a great week everyone!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
