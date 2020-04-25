Hello Millsap and friends,
It is comforting to watch the creative tidal wave flowing through our community in efforts to honor our students and their accomplishments. Garner is spotlighting kindergarteners and eighth grade Longhorns. Millsap seniors are being “adopted” on Facebook so everyone can learn about student accomplishments. It will be exciting to note how non-traditional graduations become new traditions for the future. New and different can be better.
The Brazos River Catfish Café is now doing curbside service Thursday through Saturday. Mesquite Pit in Mineral Wells is too!
There seems to be a fraudulent letter mailed out to social security recipients. It looks very authentic and some phone numbers even match SSA. It indicates an eligibility for increased social security benefits. The mindset is to always be careful and never give your bank account information or social security number to these links. Scammers are getting smarter and smarter.
Drive-in church will be held again this Sunday at FBC Millsap. Everyone is welcomed to worship and have “car” fellowship. Could this be something new? I don’t think so!
Have a lovely, safe, healthy, positive week!
THOUGHT: Things work out best for those who make the best of how things work out.
