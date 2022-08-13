Hello Millsap!
We are creeping toward fall with school starting and fall flavors and scents beginning to show up on store shelves. Perhaps we will make it through this hot summer after all. We may not say the same for pesky mosquitoes which don’t thrive in these hot, dry temperatures. Fleas seem to be holding their own, but I have seen less flies. Their life cycle speeds up in the heat and they should be everywhere. I suspect they have moved to cooler places than my back yard!
Millsap Church (FBC) was delighted to host about 180 teachers and staff of MISD at its annual luncheon. Lunch was served in the sanctuary area allowing for more space. The pews have recently been replaced with stackable chairs which allows the sanctuary to be used to serve larger groups with more flexibility.
Millsap Church also invites everyone to attend their “Back to School” event this coming Wednesday, August 17. Games, fun and food will be provided for kids and youth. Activities for children start at 5:45 and end at 7:30, with youth activities beginning at 6:30 and ending at 8.
Sunday, Sept. 4 — Millsap Homecoming Parade
Please remember that your special events with family, church, school and organizations are important and shareable with our community and surrounding areas. Please let me know of anything you would like included in this article.
Join me in prayers for rain!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.