Hello friends,
After months of watching the Dollar General Store come up on the corner at 455 North Plum, it looks like the store could be open. I have seen trucks there bringing supplies to fill the shelves and the yellow sign is up. It seems the grand opening should be any day now. I read that in February of 2021 there were 17,266 stores in 46 states. That number might be much higher as Dollar General targets small communities looking for the convenience, price and selection offered by their store. It will be nice to enjoy a quick drop in close to home for needed items!
The Children's Ministry at Millsap Church welcomes kids of all ages. Dinner is at 5:45 p.m. with recreation and bible study following. Activities wind up at 7:30 p.m.
It is always heartwarming to hear about students do in college. Brittany Schnabel is at Hardin-Simmons and she was named co-player of the week (basketball) by the American Southwest Conference. Way to go!
Someone asked that our community pray for teachers and students as our schools are dealing with various illnesses. Let's pray for health and healing and a great semester.
Have a great week!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
