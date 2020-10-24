Good day Millsap!
Over 2,000 people have early voted at the Brock voting site. Early voting ends Oct. 30 so let’s get out and vote, Millsap!
Halloween may look a bit different in Millsap this year but there will be things for the kids to do. Tonight (Oct. 24) the PTO is sponsoring a BOOTHRU which will be a drive thru Halloween with scenes, candy and fun for $5 per car load. The Garden Club members will be passing out candy at the Log Cabins on Oct. 31, and First Baptist Church will have a trunk or treat from 6 to 8 with games and candy. This will also be on the 31. Look for purple balloons or other purple “things” to find a home that is welcoming kids to trick or treat.
Oct. 31st is also the date of the consignment auction at Walden Farm and Ranch.
Nov. 8 is the date for the annual turkey dinner brought back last year by the Garden Club and the Masons. Take out from the high school cafeteria will be available. There will not be indoor seating but the meal will be delicious with turkey and dressing, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and homemade dessert choices. Stop by for a tasty meal in support of scholarship funds provided to Millsap seniors by both organizations.
Thank you to everyone who donated food for the Mayors’ Food Drive benefiting the Center of Hope.
Keep smiling and find the silver lining this week.
THOUGHT: No matter how educated, rich or cool you are, how you treat people ultimately tells all. Integrity is everything.
Susie Schoefield is a longtime resident of Millsap and a regular contributor to the Weatherford Democrat.
