Hello friends!
Early voting is quickly approaching, but that may not be a surprise because politics are in our mail just about every day. Primary election day is March 1 with early voting Feb. 14-25.
The annual spaghetti dinner benefiting the causes of the Garden Club will be Feb. 12. Last year twelve scholarships were given to Millsap seniors furthering their education either in college or trade school. More than $1500 dollars was given to families in our community who needed financial support because of COVID. The members take great pride in their efforts to provide for our community. Your support is greatly appreciated and the meal is delicious! Serving starts at 4 p.m. at the high school.
SAVE THE DATES:
March 26 — tentative date for benefit in support of Michael Kinman. More details will come later
April 9 — Community Easter Egg Hunt at the log cabins
April 23 — Millsap High School reunion at the high school from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Congratulations to Norris and Nita Barton who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Tax assistance is available in both Mineral Wells and Weatherford. The phone number to make an appointment in Mineral Wells is 940-328-7880 or make an online appointment at tinyurl.com/2p97cv4m. Weatherford appointments can be made by calling 817-631-3176 or online at tinyurl.com/2bh86r7w. Thank you to these wonderful volunteers who give their time to make this a free service!
Girl Scout cookies will be available until March 6. If you need a girl to buy from, contact Jana Morazzano at 817-613-6530. She is the leader of Millsap Troop 8457. You can search www.Gs-top.org to find cookies in your zip code. Jana says girls are usually selling at Walmart in Mineral Wells but weather conditions can change that. Let's support our young ladies.
Let's spread some love. It's almost Valentine's!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
