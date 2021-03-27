MILLSAP MATTERS: Easter bunny arrives in Millsap

Hello friends!
The Easter bunny has arrived in Millsap. The community egg hunt is today at 10:30 a.m. at the log cabins. If it’s too wet, eggs will be hidden in the parking lots around the Millsap Church and the middle school.
Happy Birthday to Mrs. Erlinda Ortiz who celebrated her 95th birthday on March 23. Her sweet family is inviting everyone to stop by at 3 p.m. with birthday wishes for her today (Saturday) at the home of Brad and Carley Hall (4440 Ray Lane).
Our Millsap seniors who received scholarships from the Garden Club will be honored on April 7 at the Millsap Community Center. The ladies have chosen 12 students to receive $1,000 each toward their educational endeavors.
REMINDER: There will not be an annual alumni reunion at the end of April this year.
UPCOMING: The last weekend in April is a good time for a garage sale. The Garden Club is planning one then. It would be a great time for everyone to join in and make this a community event. Have one at your house! More details later.
It was only about a year ago that we were shut-in, searching for toilet tissue, hand sanitizer and face masks, living in fear and controversy trying to understand this new virus. It is better now but it is shocking to think how quickly life can change. Last Easter, we did not celebrate with our families or attend church. There was no Easter bunny or backyard egg hunts. Nothing could take away the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus. We just honored this precious Christian holiday in a different way. This year will be a bit closer to our traditional Easter. Please remember the “reality” of the season and may you celebrate Easter each and every day of the year.
THOUGHT: The measure of life, after all, is not its duration, but rather its donation. (Corrie Ten Boom)
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
