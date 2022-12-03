Hello Millsap and friends!
The Christmas season is here! There are so many fun things to do and good things to eat. Let’s not forget eggnog ice cream and Hallmark movies! I KNOW how the movie will end but I watch it any way. I think I like all the Christmas decorations as much as the movie.
Our community tree lighting and Christmas event will be Dec. 10 (next weekend). Come on out to hear Christmas music and shop a bit before the parade and food fun. There is new entertainment this year. It has always been great but new performers are joining the program. Everything is free. Pull out that ugly Christmas sweater or make a new one. There will be an ugly Christmas sweater contest, chili contest and a cornbread contest. The more you participate, the better your chance will be to win something and for certain, it will be fun for everyone!
The folks at our “Helping Hands” food and clothing pantry were overjoyed at the generosity and creativity of our MISD high school! They know how to have fun and help others at the same time. It was reported that the class that could donate the most canned foods would win a pajama day at school. The 10th graders were the winners! The food pantry won as well because of so much good food for folks to enjoy. Donations were also given by area churches (Beulah Baptist and Soda Springs Baptist) and the Millsap Garden Club. Thank you to all who donated!
Be blessed this week!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
