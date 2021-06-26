Hello Millsap and friends,
Long summer evenings are here with pleasant times at the pool or sitting in the yard or on the porch. Some of us spend those evening inside under the air-conditioned! Either way, it is a Texas summer. Garden fruits and vegetables are becoming plentiful. Awww! Summer.
July 10 is the date for the “Enchilada Dinner Benefit” for Rose Castro. Stop by the Millsap Community Center. Serving starts at 3 p.m.
The Garden Club bake sale will be this Saturday, June 26 at Walden Farm and Ranch in Mineral Wells from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The birthday celebration for Mary French on the 20th was a great celebration with many family and friends. There were lovely decorations and tasty snacks for a great lady in our community. Mary and her family are so grateful to all who came by.
July 10 is the Parker County Peach Festival. It seems to get bigger and bigger each year.
Have a great week everyone!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
