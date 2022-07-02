Hello Millsap!
Here we are eagerly starting a long weekend and enjoying the Fourth of July holiday. The children (and some adults!) may not enjoy the fireworks as much as usual considering Parker County has a ban on shooting fireworks. I don’t think this came as a surprise to anyone looking at the fire danger fueled by a hot, dry climate. There will be shows in Weatherford and Hudson Oaks, so fireworks will still fill the night sky.
The hot, dry conditions have also affected the animal kingdom; namely, copperheads and probably other snakes. Be careful. They are looking for a cool spot and water to drink. Summer in Texas!
And how about those neglected summer birthdays that never got a party at school. I have a special birthday reminder. Tuesday, July 5 is Juan Etta Gilbert’s birthday. Happy birthday to a strong, witty, beautiful (inside and out) lady. May you feel loved Juan Etta! JoAnn Barnhart will celebrate her birthday on Friday, July 8. Happy birthday to one of the hardest working, community loving people I know. May you feel special JoAnn! Other July birthdays are Pastor Tracey Cook (3rd), Vangy Leath and Kathy Brogdon (4th), and Ruth Barr (29th). Happy birthday to all you folks with July birthdays.
Our city council met Tuesday, June 28. It was determined that there would be no July movie night because of the hot weather. August will be determined later. Ms. Keri Walden has been retained as our city attorney. She serves Mineral Wells in a similar capacity.
Visit “Strange Highways” food truck at the log cabin area on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Have a safe and happy holiday as we celebrate our country!
