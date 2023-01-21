Good day Millsap and friends,
There has not been much excitement in Millsap this week and we like it that way! The excitement last week was a semi-truck rolling over the railroad tracks and getting his trailer caught. The train did hit the trailer, but the driver had disconnected the cab and made it to safety! Thankfully, no one was hurt. The road was shut down for a time as the railroad crossing sign was damaged. Our fire department was quick to be on the scene and offer support. They also quickly responded to a fire on 113 and got it out in a timely manner. Thank you!
Last week I mentioned the Free Tax Service available at the Weatherford and Mineral Wells libraries but I did not give you the phone number. To make an appointment in Weatherford, call 817-631-3176 as the library does not make appointments. I called the Mineral Wells library and was advised that people should come by to make an appointment for the tax service. For more information, call 940-328-7880. The library is located on Martin Luther King, Jr.
Our “Helping Hands” food pantry received another generous donation of grocery supplies from Millsap Elementary. It warms my heart to know that Millsap children are getting a great education but they are also learning valuable lessons about taking care of the needs of others. Hats off to the organizers! With grocery prices soaring, the food pantry and clothes closet is there to help. It is officially open on Tuesday from 8 to 10. Warm smiles and a hug will be there to meet you. Arrangements can be made to get help at other times by calling 940-682-4903. All contact is confidential.
The annual spaghetti dinner hosted by the Garden Club is on Feb. 11 at the high school cafeteria. The silent auction is growing! There will be opportunities to get some cool stuff. New this year will be a gift card tree! Each “basket” will have a money value on it. Come on by. Serving starts at 4 p.m. and take out is available.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.