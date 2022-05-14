May be a little hot this past week! Saturday started out so nice and it was a wonderful day for the fire/rescue event at the log cabins. Thank you so much volunteers. Your event was well planned. Jacey Drost did amazing job on painting those little faces! Each one was a work of art. The children loved the bounce house too and folks played corn hole. There was a generous supply of door prizes with the grand prize being a plane ride. There were plenty of hamburgers and hotdogs with all the trimmings, lots of iced tea and water, and a warm greeting for all. Thank you Millsap Fire and Rescue.
Congratulations to our new school board trustees. Lance Lozano, Chad Edwards and Brad Hall got the majority. However, Barbara Wofford, Brady Burchette and Morgan Williams are winners, too. They have either served well or have been willing to serve. The active participation in our community and concern for the welfare of the school is beyond noteworthy. Thank you all.
May 15 — Baccalaureates from 4 to 6 p.m. at Greenwood Baptist Church
May 21 — High school graduation.
The fire department event was free and there will be another FREE event on June 4 (Saturday) hosted by the Millsap Heritage Society. The annual trail ride breakfast will be served starting at about 6:30. If you aren’t riding, come on out to see them off as they head to the posse grounds in Weatherford.
June 18 — City wide clean up with dumpster location at the middle school.
June 7-9 — Vacation Bible School at Soda Springs Baptist Church with family night being Friday, June 10.
June 20-24 — Vacation Bible School at Millsap Church.
Have a great week and please pray for our country and our leaders.
