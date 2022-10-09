MILLSAP MATTERS: First annual Pumpkin Patch

Hello Millsap and friends!
Pumpkins are all over the log cabin area! It's the first annual pumpkin patch sponsored by Millsap 4H. This is a great project so get those pumpkins from these kids. The patch will be open from Oct. 5-31. There should be someone to help you (and take your money!) Monday through Friday, noon to 6, and then Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 6. If no one is there, please send your payment via Paypal or Square. Workers will accept cash, credit cards and checks.
The Garden Club enjoyed a lovely October meeting with hostesses planning a scarecrow exchange, fall decorations and fall potluck dishes. Members wore pink in honor of breast cancer awareness. The Woman of the Year award was given to Barbara Rothrock and Jenny Gilbert Evans as dual winners for 2021-22. Thank you ladies for all you do.
Oct. 14-15 — Garden Club yard sale at the Community Center AND a bake sale at Tommy's on the 15th. Come on over and have some fun!
Oct. 15 — Annual ice cream social and gospel singing at Poe Prairie Cemetery from 4 to 6. This is the annual business meeting. Everyone is welcomed. Bring a lawn chair and a dessert!
Oct. 21 — Education days at the log cabins. This is a day kids look forward to and never forget learning about their history. Many hands are needed, so if you can help contact JoAnn at 940-682-5331. Donations are also being collected for repairs of the log cabin post office. Donations can be sent to PO Box 792, Millsap. Last, but not least, contact JoAnn if you are interested in purchasing this year's calendar filled with local history.
DATES TO REMEMBER:
Nov. 5 – Fall festival at the elementary
Nov. 6 — Annual Turkey Dinner at the high school cafeteria
Have a wonderful week. May God bless and protect each of you.
THOUGHT: It's better to walk alone than with a crowd going in the wrong direction.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.