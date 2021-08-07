Hello Millsap and friends!
There was a beautiful double rainbow after the unusual August thunderstorm on Sunday. I hope you were able to catch it. Someone named Megan sent a picture to Channel 4 which the weather man showed and gave recognition to Millsap. So our town made the news!
The Garden Club ladies met Wednesday and enjoyed a potluck lunch with their business meeting. Sheriff Russ Authier attended, introducing himself to the ladies and visited with everyone. Our county sheriff's office is strong and doing great things for our county.
The Garden Club has a Bulldog T-shirt quilt to buy a chance on. The quilt is being made by Juanita Bratton. She has a variety of t-shirts collected. The ladies hope to be at community events so everyone has the opportunity to buy a chance.
SAVE THE DATES:
Sept. 13 — Millsap Heritage Society Meeting at the log cabins at 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 — Masonic Lodge Annual Fish Fry/ Garden Club Bake Sale
Millsap Scarecrow Display Contest. (Details later), but it is time to plan and work on your display.
Let's pray for our schools as we start the beginning of a new school year with Covid on the rise. Pray for wisdom for our country's leaders at every level.
Have a good week.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
