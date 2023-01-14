Hello neighbors!
It is January on the calendar but the weather in Texas with 80 degree days. It has been great to be outside and even go for a walk.
The Garden Club has its first meeting of the New Year with plans for the annual spaghetti dinner which will be held on February 11th at the high school with serving starting at 4:00. Tickets are $11 for adults if purchased in advanced. Kids eat much cheaper. Gate tickets that night will be $12. Ashley has tickets at City Hall if you don’t know a Garden Club member to get your tickets from. As the tradition goes, there will be chances to bid on a variety of baskets, tickets for a quilt raffle, and a bake shop full of tasty desserts. There is always a chance to visit with friends over a nice meal. Come on out and support the causes. The Garden Club gives scholarships to seniors and meets community needs as they arise.
Another amazing service organization is the volunteers who gives their time at the Mineral Wells and Weatherford Public Libraries providing free tax services to those in our area. Call either library to make an appointment. Tax Aide is for the 2022 tax year but these folks can help with years prior to 2022 if there is a need. Appointments can be made beginning January 15th.
The Millsap Men’s Basketball team of 1963 was honored on January 6th at the high school gym. This was a special memory for our community. Go Bulldogs!
Please keep our community in prayer as some of our beloved people are in the hospital, undergoing testing and procedures and there have been losses of long time community members. Keep those families in your prayers.
Y’all have a great week full of joy and blessings!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
