Hello Millsap and friends!
The school year is about to start again. Students and teachers are getting ready for a new school year. Millsap will open its doors for school on Aug. 17. Teachers will be in-service soon and Millsap Church will host its annual teachers’ luncheon on August 10th with lunch and door prizes.
The Garden Club met Wednesday for its last meeting of the year. The calendar year begins in September and all members are ready for an exciting year. This September will be a great time to join. Dues are only $15 per year so if you have been considering being a part of this wonderful membership, joining in September will get your information in the annual yearbook. Plans are already under way to host a fall garage sale on Oct. 13 and 14 at the Millsap Community Center. Meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Some who work may not be able to attend, but they can participate in weekend activities and all ages are welcomed.
A scary fire was put out safely on Wednesday. Homes were nearby and Millsap even made the TV news as out of town friends were calling to check on our wellbeing. Thank you firefighters for quickly responding and keeping Millsap safe. The dry conditions are so dangerous!
Let us all bow our heads and ask for God’s continued protection. Let us all pray for rain.
THOUGHT: Let your smile change the world but don’t let the world change your smile.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
