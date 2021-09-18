Good day Millsap and friends of Millsap!
Millsap is a great community. Everyone is supportive, active and concerned (as I often note). Our “suburbs” are also great places to live. Namely, Cool, Garner, Soda Springs and others. The connections of small Texas communities are lifelong.
Billy and Brenda Haley can certainly testify to lifelong commitments and what that means. They celebrated their 50th anniversary at the Cool Community Center on Sept. 11. Family and friends enjoyed a delicious cake and tasty finger foods as they honored and celebrated these Millsap residents of over 20 years. Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Haley! God bless you.
The 2nd Annual Scarecrow competition is upon us. Many folks have expressed interest, so Millsap should be filled with creative scarecrow displays. Registration forms are due Oct. 4. Make sure yours gets turned in to be eligible for either first, second or third place. Forms are being mailed with all the details and a registration form. The information can also be found on the City of Millsap Facebook page. You can also call Ashley at City Hall (940-682-7446) if you need a form or more information. Competition is open to anyone in the Millsap school district. So, it is sponsored by the City of Millsap but open to all school district areas!
The Homecoming parade is this Sunday (Sept. 19) at 6 p.m. Come on out and wave at the kids and see the floats! The Pep Rally is at 7 p.m.
Mason Fish Fry and Garden Club bake sale will be Oct. 2.
The Garden Club is planning another BIG garage sale at 316 West Brazos on Oct. 14-17. There will be lots of good stuff.
Don’t forget to have tacos every Wednesday at the log cabins! Tacos and other food items are very good.
The Hall family had a truck stolen out of their driveway Tuesday night sometimes. Times are changing so remember to take precautions that we never used to even think of.
Garner ISD celebrated Grandparents’ Day by inviting them to lunch. There were raving reviews from everyone there. Also, Garner athletes attended their first ever cross country meet this past week. Great things are happening in Garner.
An effort to help the family of Javier Gonzalez with meals has been set up. If you would like to make a meal please contact Trish Ray (940-859-1783) or Joy Ray (817-565-699). This is a wonderful opportunity to spread love to this awesome family.
Keep smiling, keep looking up and show kindness. Have a wonderful week.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
