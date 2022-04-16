The Easter bunny found his bunny trail in Millsap and left over 3,000 candy filled eggs at the log cabins. The empty Easter baskets did not stay empty! The Garden Club raffled a colorful hanging plant, and Millsap Church, FBC, gave away a family season pass to Six Flags. Everyone had photo opportunities under the balloon arch and/ or with the Easter bunny. There were lots of cookies to snack on and water to drink. EVERYTHING was free. This was the second annual egg hunt and hopefully, it will become a community tradition.
The talk of the town seems to be the long, slow trains. On a regular basis, traffic is backed up on either side of the track, farther than ever before. In researching why, it was noted that the Texas Department of Transportation could answer questions, but no one has returned my message. The longer side track at the Newberry crossing could be a factor. The trains may be slowing down to park there. Economics can also play a role in running longer trains. Growth is change, so we will adjust.
On Thursday, April 21, the ladies of the Millsap Garden Club will host a community forum, inviting school board candidates to address the public and present their views and answer questions. The forum will be held at the Community Center at 6:00. Pie will be served. The candidates for two open seats are Brady Burchett, Chad Edwards, Lance Lorzano, and Barbara Wafford. The special election to replace the vacant seat from the fall is to be filled by either Bradley Hall or Morgan Williams. This election will be May 7 with early voting beginning April 25 and ending May 3.
REMINDERS:
April 23 — Ex-Students Reunion at Millsap High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with pot luck lunch and auction.
April 23 — Michael Kinman Event with local bands, food truck and goodies. This event begins at 4 p.m. and ends about 9 p.m. Auction items may still be needed. Contact Jacey on Facebook.
April 30 — Garden Club Bake Sale at Tommy’s beginning at 9.
May 7 — Bake Sale at the Cool Melon Stand (hosted by Holder’s Chapel)
May 7 — Community Fire Department Event at the log cabins beginning at noon with free food and fun (including bounce house, games, and door prizes)
May 8 — Mother’s’ Day
THOUGHT: Sunday (tomorrow) is Easter Sunday. Our world celebrates Easter in a “matter of fact” sort of way but this is probably the most Holy day of the year. Stop and think about what the world might be like if Jesus had not died for our sins and showed the greatest act of love the world has ever seen nor will ever see. Yes, it is more important than all that stuff that distracts us (chores, sports, recreation and work). It’s more important than exercise, shopping and sleeping in. Our world ignores spiritual health. Remember Resurrection Sunday.
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
