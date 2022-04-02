Hello friends and neighbors!
Join the Heritage Society today (Saturday, April 2) from 12 to 2 p.m. to honor founders/members who have worked to preserve the history of our community. There will be free burgers while they last.
The community egg hunt is next Saturday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the log cabins. This event is hosted by the City of Millsap. There will be lots of Easter eggs and the Easter bunny will attend. There will be four age divisions, 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Don’t forget a BIG Easter basket. Thank you Millsap City Council.
April 23 — Millsap Ex’s Reunion at the high school. Classes from the 1970’s will host a potluck lunch. There will be an auction to raise funds for the scholarship foundation. Donations are always appreciated. They can be sent to PO Box 801, Millsap, TX 76066. The reunion begins at 10 a.m. and will wrap up about 3 p.m. Bring your covered dish and all your school memories to share.
The Garden Club spaghetti dinner was a huge success and one of the biggest raffle items was the Tshirt quilt made by Juanita Bratton. She has volunteered to make another one for next year but she needs Bulldog Tshirts. If you have any to offer, she will gladly take them. Give them to her or any Garden Club member.
Summer “Movie Nights” are back! The first one will be in May.
May 7 — Fire Department Community Event. Our fire department volunteers have been working hard recently and we appreciate them so much as they work to keep everyone safe from fire danger as the red flag days roll through our area. They want to serve our community even more by hosting a “meet and greet” event with hamburgers and door prizes! The event will be from 12-3 p.m. Wow! Firefighters just never stop giving. Come on by and shake their hands y’all!
The Catfish Café has closed its doors! Many of us have good memories of family meals and gatherings with friends at this special place on the river. Thank you for all the fish and the delicious pies we will all miss. There is some consolation in knowing that Henry’s BBQ has opened on Patterson’s Hill at FM 3028. The menu is not just barbeque. There are also Tex-Mex dishes.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Friday, March 25 at Millsap Church for Eddie Joe Clary. Eddie was a 1954 graduate of MISD and was loved by many family and friends in our community.
Sammie Ray Davis, Jr. recently left this world. Sammie was a 1977 graduate of MISD. May God comfort these families as only he can.
THOUGHT: When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it. (Henry Ford)
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
