Howdy Millsap,
It’s time to put out preemergent to keep those stickers and weeds out of your grass! Perhaps you got it out before the rain in the night on Sunday. The weather was so nice last weekend that we spent some time raking leaves. It felt good to be out on a warm day.
The Millsap Heritage Society has changed its meeting date a bit. It will be on Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m. in its usual location at the cabins or city hall.
The “Founders Celebration” at the log cabin is still scheduled for April 2 from 1-2 p.m. Margaret Young’s name will be added to the Campfire Wheel. The wheel honors those who have “cooked” over the campfire and helped in so many other ways. There will be FREE hamburgers while they last. The cabin and post office will be open. Mark your calendar!
On March 25 and 26, Holder Chapel will host a Gospel Jubilee featuring special gospel music and artists. This is the district gospel convention. The music starts on Friday night, March 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Then, on Saturday, March 26, the day starts at 10 a.m. with lunch following. This is a huge opportunity to enjoy gospel music and fellowship with others.
Remember tax assistance is available free of charge at both the Mineral Wells and Weatherford libraries. Highly qualified volunteers will answer questions and file your tax return. Call the library to make an appointment. This is a much needed and very useful service. Thank you to those generous and gifted volunteers who provide tax assistance to our community.
As everything in our environment has a higher price tag, the community food bank is there to help out through these difficult times. It is open Tuesday mornings from 8:30 to 10 a.m. It is housed at Millsap Church (FBC) at the back entrance of the church.
THOUGHT: To be a Christian without prayer is no more possible than to be alive without breathing. (Martin Luther)
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.