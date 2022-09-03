Hello Millsap and friends,
Here comes football season! Here comes the Millsap Homecoming Parade this Monday, Sept. 5. Earlier, I was told it was Sunday, but now I have learned it will be Monday. That fits well into this Labor Day weekend. Lineup is at 5:30 and the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. It will be a great community event. The homecoming game is Sept. 9.
The Garden Club will have its first official meeting this week. It will be Wednesday, Sept. 7. Come early to visit. Dues are $15 per year. This is a great time to join. This month’s meeting will memorialize members who have passed. The members have already been busy baking homemade cookies and delivering them to all three MISD campus teachers’ lounges, city hall, the bank and other local businesses. These members work hard to put a smile on the face of folks in our community! Plans are under way to have a float in the homecoming parade.
On Monday, Sept. 12, at the Millsap Elementary School, there will be a meeting of Watch D.O.G.S. at 6 p.m. This group will focus on safety issues, and the enhancement of positive role models in our community.
FBC (Millsap Church) will host a Men’s breakfast on Sept. 24 from 9 to 11. This event is community wide (Millsap and surroundings communities) and all men, young and old, are invited and encouraged to join this time of fellowship.
Are you ready for “scarecrows” and fall temperatures? The annual “Scarecrow Contest” will soon be underway. Entry/ registration forms will be due Oct. 3 with displays ready by Oct 16. Judges will be out and about with judging completed by Oct. 24. Watch for details on the City of Millsap Facebook page.
SAVE THE DATE: Christmas at the log cabins will be Dec. 10.
Family and friends joined together to celebrate the life of Dot Guess on Thursday. The service was at White’s in Weatherford. God bless all those who cherished Ms. Dot!
Hope y’all have a great week!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
