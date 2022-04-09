Good day folks!
It’s almost Easter! Don’t miss the community event today at 10:30 a.m. at the log cabins. There will be loads of eggs for the kids to hunt, and refreshments will be served.
Two awesome events were held this week. The heritage society did an awesome job hosting a ceremony to honor its founders. Burgers were served and lots of folks attended the special ceremony. Lots of people helped to make this event happen. The Millsap Heritage Society is most grateful to those who did the cooking including Monty Kirk, Jo and David Meals and Melvin Davis. The names added to the campfire wheel were designed and cut by Mr. Drew Casey and his ag students.
Then the Millsap Garden Club hosted scholarship recipients and their families to a spaghetti lunch. Each student shared their educational goals with club members. This is such a day of celebration for the garden club as much of their funding efforts go to help Millsap seniors. This year’s recipients are Riley Barharm, Isaac Bourdelais, Ashlin Buchanan, Aldo Calvillo, Grant DeArmond, Levi Haas, Rainie Ingersoll, Stormie Ingersoll, Dylan Irvin, Kyleigh McBride, Loren Morazzano, Cheynne Pagan, and Katie Paulman. Congratulations to all.
April 23rd — Special event honoring Michael Kinman from 4-9 p.m. Details are being refined but it will be in the area of City Hall and the log cabins. There will be a silent auction, music, and food. All proceeds will help to pay medical expenses and to create a “Legacy Project” in Michael’s honor. Auction items are needed. If you have donations or need further information, contact Jacey Lewis on Facebook or PM.
Details are also pending regarding the location and time of a school board forum, but there will be one.
Have a wonderful week!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
