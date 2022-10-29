Hello Millsap, neighbors, and friends:
Each year the Millsap Heritage Society sponsors a “learning day” at the Log Cabins to help Millsap Elementary fourth graders develop an appreciation for local history and how it has shaped our society.
This year it was held Friday, Oct. 21. There are so many positive things to say about this year’s experience. It starts with all the amazing volunteers who made this day another success. Usually there are about 45 people helping make this day above and beyond the fun of a local field trip. A special shout out to the Garner ninth graders who helped at each learning station. The kids learn how the train helped found the town of Millsap. They learn about life in the 1850’s experiencing corn shucking and making a doll out of the shucks. They make cornbread over an open fire and learn how to make a quilt square among many other hands on historical experiences. The Heritage Society would like to thank everyone who gave time and effort to this annual project.
As many of us know, Fairview Cemetery has been undergoing upgrades and improvements as well as cleanup days to keep it well-manicured. Generous individuals have offered to help with costs of improvements only to have their donations returned. This was the result of a postal issue that has now been resolved. The board sends its sincerest apologies and is most grateful for donations, so keep those generous donations coming. The PO Box number is 732, Millsap, Texas 76066. These donations have and will continue to help with the costs of building the pavilion and getting the gate entrance painted. Thank you all who helped and a special thank you to Millie Cameron, who has served on the board for many years as secretary. This position will now be filled by Elizabeth Gonzales.
Beulah Baptist Church will host its annual fall festival Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with fun, games, food and even a special movie presentation. Then, there will be activities in the high school parking lot on Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m. (probably a trunk or treat event). Next, on Oct. 31, another chance for Halloween/fall fun at Millsap Baptist Church hosting a trunk or treat opportunity with hot dogs and fun games. Let’s celebrate locally this year!
The City of Millsap would like to thank everyone who participated in the Scarecrow Contest this year. It will be hard for the secret judges to choose a winner but the decision for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be announced this coming week. There are many, many great entries!
Early voting has begun and it seems there has been a great turn out so far. Don’t forget to vote!
Have a safe and happy Halloween!
Susie Schofield is a longtime resident of Millsap. Contact her at susschofield@hotmail.com.
